eThekwini takes vaccine drive to streets with 3 sites set up over Heritage weekend

Durban – eThekwini Municipality has set up three sites in the CBD over the long weekend in the hopes of boosting the number of vaccinated people in KwaZulu-Natal. "Three streets in Durban will have vaccination sites set up for residents to easily get the Covid-19 vaccine.

“The public is urged to visit these sites over the long weekend to get their jab," said city spokesperson, Msawakhe Mayisela. On Thursday, KZN Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane, visited parts of Pietermaritzburg where she drummed up support for the province's vaccination roll out programme. Simelane led a team to the Sobantu township where she urged residents to use the mobile Covid-19 vaccination facility. The team also travelled to the Pietermaritzburg (PMB) taxi rank where they interacted with drivers and commuters, encouraging them to get vaccinated on the spot.

The MEC’s last stop was at the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s PMB campus where she engaged with students on the importance of being vaccinated. The sites set up in the Durban CBD: September 24 – Corner of Mahatma Gandhi Road and Pickering Street. September 25 – Maud Mfusi (St George’s) Street. September 26 – Mansel Road. All vaccination sites open at 9am and close at 4pm.