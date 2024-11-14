eThekwini’s homelessness by-law workshop criticised for excluding the homeless

As eThekwini hosts a workshop aimed at developing new by-laws to address homelessness, concerns are being raised about a lack of inclusivity and its potential impact on the most vulnerable members of society. Dr Raymond Perrier, director of the Denis Hurley Centre (DHC) and leader of the Durban Homeless Forum, raised concerns in a letter to the IOL editor about both the way the workshop was organised and its overall approach.

He points out that although the municipality says it is involving various groups, the actual consultation process has not been inclusive. One of the biggest issues is the late invitation to the DHC. Perrier says the DHC was invited to the workshop at 4.30pm the day before it was due to start at 8.30am the next day. “This short notice meant the DHC could not attend, even though we had expressed interest three weeks earlier and provided their details.

"I actually told the organiser three weeks ago I was keen to be involved, and gave him my details. He promised he would invite me. But sent the invitation at the last minute,“ he said. Perrier also pointed out that the workshop did not include any people who are directly affected by homelessness or those who are homeless. No homeless individuals were invited to the meeting or consulted beforehand, he said.

This is very different from the approach the DHC is taking with its own event, the National Conversation on Homelessness, which will take place on November 19 and 20. At this event, there will be not only NGOs, government officials, and members of the public, but also many homeless people, Perrier said "We are expecting 150 people, about 50% of them homeless people; their voices will be prioritised over the non-homeless. We have also been running communications training so that homeless people who attend have the confidence to express their voices in what might otherwise be an unfamiliar environment."

The DHC believes that by-laws should respect the dignity and equality of all people. Perrier quotes the saying, "nothing about us without us," to highlight the importance of involving homeless people in decisions that affect them. He stresses that solutions for homelessness should not punish or criminalise those who are poor or without homes. As he explains: "Good principle of human dignity and equality are 'nothing about us without us'.

‘’We recognise that by-laws are needed but not ones that criminalise poverty. Moving people when they are sleeping rough, but not providing a proper alternative such as safe open sleeping spaces, is unjust and pointless." The main concern is that by-laws on homelessness should meet the needs of the whole community without further marginalising homeless people. Perrier calls for a more collaborative approach, where both homeless and housed individuals can discuss the issues they face. He says:

"By-laws must be designed in such a way that balances the needs of all people in the community, not marginalising homeless people and prioritising those who have homes." Perrier’s concerns come at a time when homelessness is becoming a more urgent issue in South Africa. The DHC’s National Conversation on Homelessness is aiming to create a more inclusive discussion, where the voices of those who are often excluded from decision-making can be heard and respected. IOL approached the City for comment and this was their response; “Please note that the workshop is a two-day workshop, so the relevant unit is focusing on the workshop and is unfortunately not in the office to attend to media questions.

“They have advised that the requested information will only be available next week once they have compiled the post-event report including reflections on any issues/concerns raised, resolutions etc. “We will follow-up with the officials next week and revert once we have received the information.” IOL