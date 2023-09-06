eThekwini's tap water gets clean bill of health, confirms independent study

Durban's tap water has once again been declared safe for consumption, according to a recent study conducted by the Institute for Water and Wastewater Technology (IWWT) at the Durban University of Technology. The eThekwini Municipality said the findings corroborate a separate investigation by a South African media house which also gave the City's water quality a thumbs up.

The study by IWWT, which sampled water from 17 locations across the northern, southern, and western parts of Durban on August 30, found no traces of E.coli in any of the samples. This is a significant indicator of the water's safety, as E.coli presence can be a sign of contamination. eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda, expressed his satisfaction with the results.

“Our drinking water undergoes rigorous testing in line with international standards. This year, our laboratory successfully passed a re-assessment by the South African National Accreditation (SANAS), ensuring its accreditation for another half-decade,” he said. The City's commitment to water quality doesn't stop at the taps. The municipality said residents have been assured that water supplied via tankers originates from reservoirs that undergo testing at the City's accredited laboratory.

This is part of eThekwini's broader initiative to ensure the safety of its potable water, which is consistently monitored and tested by a dedicated team of scientists in a state-of-the-art facility. In line with the SANS 241 Drinking Water Specification, which outlines the minimum requirements for water to be deemed safe for human consumption, the City's water meets, and often exceeds these standards, the municipality added. The City said that while it continued its efforts to maintain high water quality, it urged residents to source water from reliable outlets and maintain proper hand hygiene to ward off water-related ailments.