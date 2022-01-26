Durban - Census 2022 officially kicks off in February. This is a guide to everything you need to know about Census 2022, including how to identify a census worker and how to register online if you're wary of Covid-19 and want to be safe.

What is a census? A census collects data about a country’s socio-economic dynamics – people’s living conditions, access to basic services, income, etc. The data is used for planning, policy formulation and evidence-based decision-making. The results of a census are also the basis for budget allocations across local, provincial and national government. In addition, they provide municipalities with small area data for use in their Integrated Development Plans. Do I have to take part?

Yes. A census attempts to collect data from everyone, unlike a survey which only collects data from selected respondents. A census is therefore the only source for community-level data on issues such as migration patterns, education, persons with disabilities, employment and unemployment, fertility, mortality and service delivery, all of which are critical for planning. Therefore all persons in South Africa are urged to co-operate with the fieldworkers and give them complete and accurate data. Legally, Section 16 of the Statistics Act (Act 6 of 1999) obliges a respondent to answer all questions put to them by an officer of Statistics South Africa. Section 17 of the act guarantees the confidentiality of your information. The data collected is used for statistical purposes only and no one, not even the president of South Africa, can access data on an individual level. How to identify a census worker?

The person at your door or gate will have a yellow backpack with the Census 2022 and Stats SA logo. He or she will also have the census question sheets with them and an A3 size book with a map of the area. They will be wearing a yellow bib with the Census and Stats SA logo. Importantly, they will have an ID card bearing their details. Can I register online instead?

Yes, you can. Log on to https://getcounted.statssa.gov.za and register your household. The date has been extended to January 30, 2022 to register. Step 1: Log onto the website

Step 2: Select your type of dwelling Step 3: Fill in the necessary details on the page 4: If all your details are correct, you’ll be sent a confirmation OTP (One Time Pin on the cellphone number that you registered with) and you can complete the rest of the form.