A former Lieutenant Colonel at the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as the Hawks) has been appointed to head up eThekwini Municipality’s City Integrity and Investigations Unit (CIIU). And for his first order of business, Jimmy Ngcobo said his top priority is clearing the 312 cases and age analysis of all cases that are under or pending investigation.

Ngcobo said he is ready to put his stamp of authority on the City's investigations unit and lead them to success. "Part of my plan is to advance the CIIU and elevate the unit to greater heights," he said. Ngcobo brings a wealth of experience to the post after working for both special investigating units, the “The Directorate of Special Operations of the National Prosecuting Authority (Scorpions) and Hawks.

Ngcobo was worked for the Scorpions from 2002 and 2009 as a special investigator where he was responsible for project managing forensic investigations. When the Scorpions was disbanded in 2009, he worked for the Hawks between 2009 and 2010 as a Lieutenant Colonel. "There are norms and standards I want to inculcate through reviewing work strategies and methodologies we use to conduct our business," he said.

Ngcobo said stakeholder management of organisations that are doing work congruent to our operation is crucial in fast-tracking investigations. "A case management system will be introduced and implemented which will have an impact on finalising cases within a specified period and tracking the status quo of cases being investigated," he added. Ngcobo said no case will be investigated indefinitely.

"We will augment working strategies for better results while attaining quality assurance. We will investigate cases without fear, favour, or prejudice," Ngcobo said. Qualifications Ngcobo holds a Social Science Degree from the University of KwaZulu-Natal as well as a Master’s Degree in Town and Regional Planning.

He also possesses a Bachelor of Law (LLB) from the University of South Africa and an Advanced Certificate in Criminal Investigations from Technikon SA. He also has an Advanced Certificate in Forensic Investigation. Background experience Ngcobo is not new to eThekwini Municipality. He has occupied several positions including but not limited to Acting Deputy Head: Development Planning, Environment and Management Unit; Acting Deputy Head: Cleansing and Solid Waste Unit; Manager: Development Planning Unit; Acting Senior Manager: Public Sector Housing Branch Development Planning Department; and Senior Professional Planner in the Development Planning Department.