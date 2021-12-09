Expert calls for tougher measures to be placed on online liquor sales

Durban - There has been a boom in alcohol sales in recent months, thanks to the introduction of online booze services. As the festive season approaches, a medical expert is calling for stricter controls to be implemented to prevent alcohol abuse and underage drinking.

Speaking to Cape Talk, Director of the Alcohol, Tobacco, and Other Drug Research Unit at the South African Medical Research Council, Professor Charles Parry, said there is not enough oversight of SA's burgeoning online alcohol delivery market. Parry has recommended that all deliveries are placed in sealed packaging with a no Under-18 caution label. "There should also be a mandatory age verification at points of purchase and delivery, with valid records kept," he said.

Parry said government should consider a minimum waiting period before deliveries are sent out rather than delivery on demand. He added that police should be allowed to conduct random checks on home deliveries and mystery shoppers. Parry said it should be a criminal offence to delivery alcohol to a person who is already intoxicated.