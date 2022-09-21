Explainer: This is why Dirco cannot pay repatriation costs when a South African dies abroad

Durban – Each year, thousands of South Africans travel abroad for work, study or a holiday and according to the Department of International Relations and Co-operation (Dirco), travel insurance is a necessity. Dirco strongly recommends travel insurance that will cover hospitalisation and related medical costs as well as a possible emergency evacuation.

“Travel insurance that covers expenses in the event of death abroad will ensure that family and friends are not burdened with the costs for the preparation and transportation of mortal remains to South Africa,” it said. Dirco does not assist with financial costs when a local is abroad. “Consular services are of an advisory and non-financial nature,” explained Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela.

He said South Africa's consular services were consistent with those of other countries. “If a South African passes on abroad, officials in that country inform the local embassy and Dirco alerts the family. We also provide information and guidance to the family,” Monyela said. If a South African dies abroad, Dirco helps the family get a permit from the Department of Health for importing mortal remains, puts family members in contact with reputable undertakers, and helps get quotes for the transport of the remains and/or cremation and/or local burial, if so requested by the next of kin.

Monyela said Dirco could also provide information on local conditions and procedures affecting the deceased. According to Dirco, it should be borne in mind that the manner in which someone dies can affect how the local authorities handle the case. If a South African dies abroad, the family has the option of repatriating the body or having the loved one cremated and the ashes sent to South Africa. Families can also opt for a local burial and a pauper’s funeral, which is free.

Monyela explained that a South African representative would help in obtaining quotes to help the family make their decision – as they have been doing with a Mossel Bay family caught in a race against time to bring their loved one’s body back from China. Sisanda Lindokuhle Sixaxeni died in China last week. The 27-year-old had been teaching in the country since 2019. Her brother, Mandisi Sixaxeni, told IOL that they had set up a Back a Buddy campaign in the hopes of raising R400 000 to bring her remains home so she can be buried here. IOL