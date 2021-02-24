EXPLAINER: This is why parts of Durban will be without water on Thursday

DURBAN - Parts of Durban will be without water for at least 19 hours on Thursday for Umgeni Water to conduct essential repair work on a scour valve. Umgeni Water’s Shami Harichunder said aqueducts 3 and 4 in the Nagle System that supplied raw water to Durban Heights Water Works for treatment would be shut down. He said 19 hours have been allocated for this work to be undertaken and completed. "There are four aqueducts in the Nagle System. Two of them (1 and 2) will continue to function while repairs are being undertaken on the other two. However, the impact of the closure of 3 and 4 will be reduced supply of raw water to Durban Heights Water Works, from an average of 550 million litres per day to 380 million litres per day.“ He said this, in turn, meant Durban Heights Water Works would be treating less than the normal amount of raw water it received and eThekwini Metro would consequently receive less than the amount of potable water it normally took from this water works. Large parts of the south, north, west of Durban and Sarnia-Westmead-KwaDabeka receive drinking water from Durban Heights Water Works via the infrastructure of eThekwini Metro. The municipality has identified about 60 areas that are likely to be affected by low pressure, outages or intermittent supply during the shutdown.

Harichunder said work on the repair of the scour valve would begin in the early hours of Thursday morning.

“The bulk of time allocated, approximately six hours, will be utilised to drain the pipeline and an additional six hours will be required to recharge the system after work has been completed so that Durban Heights Water Works is able to receive 550 Ml/d for treatment and to meet eThekwini Metro’s full daily quota.

“The line has to be drained so that welding can take place. For the safety of repair crew and to enable easy access to difficult terrain for welding, much of the work will be done in daylight hours," he said.

He said the work was regarded as essential after a risk analysis conducted by Umgeni Water identified certain potential consequences if the valve was not repaired.

"Potential consequences identified include possible rupture of the pipeline and prolonged periods of water loss that will impact on treatment and supply to eThekwini Metro," Harichunder said.

An appeal is being made to consumers by Umgeni Water and eThekwini Metro to reduce water consumption by at least 50% in the period preceding the shut and for a limited period after it, and to be aware that recharging of the system will take at least six hours, although every endeavour will be made to complete the work within or before the allocated time.

Areas to be affected are:

Northern aqueduct supplied reservoirs and areas:

Aloes

Avoca

Phoenix

Mount Moriah

Kwa Mashu

Ntuzuma

Inanda

Mzinyathi

Etafuleni

Newlands

Effingham

Mountview

Trenance

Oaklands

Buffelsdraai

Parkgate

Amaoti

La Lucia

Gateway

Glenashely

Beachway

Umhlanga

Durban North

Seacow Lake

Springfield

Mt Edgecombe

Southern aqueduct supplied reservoirs and areas:

Northdene

Queensburgh

Malvern

Chatsworth

Shallcross

Savanah Park

Parts of Nagina

KwaSanti

Mawelewele

Welbedatch East

Welbedatch West

Luganda

Inteke

Klaarwater

Montford

Risecliffe

Moorton

Crossmoor

Woodhurst

Arena park

Umlazi

Nsimbini

Folweni

Golokodo

Southern aqueduct, Westville reservoirs and supplied areas:

Westville

Dawncliffe

Durban Heights reservoir 1 supplied areas:

Pinetown

Sarnia

Westmead

Nazareth

Mosley Park

Cowies Hill

Kwadabeka

Clermont

Berkshire downs

New Germany Industrial

All queries regarding water supply must be referred to the city’s call centre via:

Contact Centre Toll-free Number: 080 311 1111

WhatsApp Fault Reporting Line: 073 148 3477

