Extra law enforcement personnel deployed to KZN hotspot areas ahead of elections

The MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison in KwaZulu-Natal has warned that law enforcement authorities will not tolerate any acts of threats, violence and intimidation ahead of the provincial and national elections on May 29. He added that more than 17,000 police officers and other security personnel have been deployed at voting stations across the province with 1,008 social crime prevention volunteers monitoring the province's elections.

Furthermore, police agencies will be using more technology, including the use of drones in strategic areas, thanks to a partnership with community crime-fighters and private security companies. Speaking at a media briefing on Monday, MEC Sipho Hlomuka further cautioned those spreading false information on social media, that they will be taken to task. "We know very well that KZN will be centre of attraction in these elections. The Justice Crime Prevention and Security Cluster (JCPS) cluster has been working with all agencies to ensure that all 4,974 voting stations will be closely monitored," Hlomuka said.

The MEC warned that more police officers will be patrolling and conducting stop-and-search operations in various areas including hostels in eThekwini. He added that several hotspot areas have been identified, including pockets in KwaNongoma, Estcourt, Port Shepstone, Ulundi, Ladysmith, Jozini and uThukela will have additional deployment.

MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison in KwaZulu-Natal Sipho Hlomuka Picture: Supplied KZN police commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, explained that law enforcement agencies have catergorised voting stations into three categories; high, medium and low risk. "We have profiled each of the voting stations and have identified 215 high risk voting stations while there are 1,064 medium risk and the remainder are low risk voting stations," he said.

SAPS Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi with MEC for Transport, Community Safety, and Liaison, Sipho Hlomuka. Picture: Supplied Mkhwanazi added that the risk rating at these voting stations are being closely monitored and the necessary deployment will be made accordingly.