Extra police units deployed in Wentworth to bolster fight against crime

DURBAN - An investigation team has been deployed to Wentworth following pleas from the community that drug gangs who live in the area are wreaking havoc and pose a danger to the lives of ordinary law-abiding citizens. KwaZulu-Natal SAPS spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said crime operations in Wentworth were ongoing as police persist in their efforts to curb gang and drug-related crimes that plague the area.

“Additional deployments include a dedicated Organised Crime team,” Mbele said. Yesterday, an e-hailing driver was shot dead and his licensed firearm taken from his vehicle. Mbele said a case of murder was being investigated by Wentworth SAPS.

“It is alleged that yesterday at 12.15, a 38-year-old e-hailing driver was shot and killed by two unknown suspects while in Tifflin Road in Wentworth. It is reported that the victim was also robbed of his licensed firearm. The matter is still under investigation,” Mbele said. Residents are now appealing for the pathway between the Durban East Primary School and Austerville to be closed after a video showing the alleged gunman fleeing the scene was shared on social media. Meanwhile, police have arrested a fourth suspect in connection with a drive-by shooting that claimed the life of 15-year-old Jaron Jacobs in June this year.

Cole Jannerman was nabbed by detectives from the Provincial Organised Crime Unit (Narcotics) and Crime Intelligence Unit. Mbele said the 21-year-old's lawyer then handed him over to police after he evaded arrest in June and a warrant of arrest was issued. “He will now join his three co-accused, Alazay Bernon, 19, Preston Cody Hofenburg, 35, and Tyrese Brandon Pretorius, 21, who were arrested previously,” Mbele said.