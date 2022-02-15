Ezemvelo disputes claims that elephants have escaped and are roaming free in KZN communities

Durban - Residents living near the Nhlungwane Reserve in KwaZulu-Natal have expressed concerns after elephants were seen roaming nearby. However, their claims have been refuted by Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife. Last week, an alert was sent out alleging that elephants had escaped from the Hluhluwe iMfolozi Park.

Residents living around Cengeni Gate and surrounding areas were warned to steer clear of the animals, which were spotted in the early hours of last Thursday morning. When IOL spoke to Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife spokesperson, Musa Mntambo, he denied the details in the alert. "This is not true. It was a buffalo that was reported yesterday, not elephants. Facts are twisted here.The elephants were on January 31 in a different area and were chased back. This statement is totally false," he said.

However, on Monday it was reported that residents had counted at least nine elephants roaming through their community. Speaking to eNCA, Msizi Myaka, said members of the community had seen nine elephants and a herd of buffalo nearby. "There are pictures, where they came inside the house and destroyed a tree. You can also see footprints that indicate indeed elephants were here," he said.

Myaka said animals are able to escape because the fencing is old. He called on the park to fix the fence. On Tuesday, Mntambo clarified that there are no elephants roaming in the communities outside the park.