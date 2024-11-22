FAKE NEWS ALERT: There’s no poison in KZN dams

uMngeni-uThukela Water has dismissed claims that there was poison being poured into some dams in KwaZulu-Natal. In a statement via eThekwini Municipality, the water supplier said it was aware of a number of fake voice notes alleging that suspects had been caught pouring poison into some dams in KwaZulu-Natal.

The voice note alluded to the fact that Midmar Dam and another unidentified dam that supplies the eThekwini Municipality had been affected. uMngeni-uThukela spokesperson, Siyabonga Maphumulo said: “We dismiss these allegations as false and fake news, designed to cause unnecessary panic and confusion among the public. “The water that we supply to all our municipal customers remains safe for human consumption and is tested in accordance with the highest drinking water quality standards.”

Meanwhile eThekwini Municipality's water curtailment project has officially commenced. The project, expected to run for the next 12 months is being implemented in a bid to reduce the volume of water abstracted from the uMgeni system to their licensed volumes of 470 million m3/annum. "This will mean a reduction on the current sales and abstraction volume of 8.4%," the City said.