FAKE NEWS ALERT: Woolworths slams viral fake ‘we don’t need your business’ poster to Muslim community

Woolworths has slammed a fake poster circulating on social media, informing the Muslim community that it no longer needs “their business”. “We would like to thank you for all your patronage over the past few decades. You have certainly been a highly profitable community for our shareholders. For that, we will always be grateful,” the post read.

“We regret to inform, you that we no longer value your business. We have decided to move on with the times and fully associate ourselves with the progressive LGBT+ movements. We firmly, believe that this is the most profitable way forward for our shareholders.” It stated that Woolworths CEO, Roy Bagattini was “proudly supporting countless LGBTO+ educational programmes, especially targeted at young children and teens”. “Over the years Mr Bagattini has donated thousands of US Dollars to LGBTQ+ organisations all over South Africa and the rest of the world. These donations are not taken from profits generated by Woolworths, but rather they are paid from our operating expenses and therefore the donations are all tax deductible,” the post read.

It further claimed that the retailer paid less in revenue tax once the “donations” were made. Woolworths says they did not issue a statement addressing the Muslim community.

“This also means that a certain percentage is added to the price of all food and clothing merchandise that we sell. Every purchase made in our stores and online, you have unknowingly contributed to funding these LGBTO+ promotional and educational campaigns. We will no longer be needing your further support,” the post read. “We encourage you to call our national call centre on 0860-022-002 so that we can terminate your, account with immediate effect. Alternatively, you can email us on custservewoolworths.co.za and we will gladly close all your accounts. Once again thank you for all your support.” Woolworths said the post was a fake press statement.