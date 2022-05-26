FAKE NEWS: there is no DUT Alumni event on Friday

The Durban University of Technology says there is no Alumni event planned for this week. DUT senior director of corporate affairs Alan Khan said they have been alerted about a scam that is currently circulating through email and WhatsApp, falsely inviting people to a fictitious DUT Alumni event, that claims to be taking place on Friday, May 27, 2022.

Khan adds that all official DUT emails originate from @dut.ac.za accounts and not from @alumni.com or any other domains. He says the con artist uses the name of Mr Clement Mogale and claims to be an events coordinator at the university. “DUT wants to place it on record that there is no Mr Clement Mogale working within the Marketing, PR and Events Department or in the Advancement and Alumni Relations Department at the university,” Khan says.

He further urges those who have received any form of communication from this individual or any other sender, using a fake account that claims to be from DUT, to please delete the message and not share their personal information, in the hope of receiving any financial remuneration, free flights and accommodation, or any other promise that the fraudster is using to trap innocent people. IOL