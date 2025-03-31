Families finally receive homes after seven years of waiting due to Hazelmere Dam wall upgrade

Six months turned into seven years. That is how long families relocated for the raising of the Hazelmere Dam wall had to wait before getting the keys to their homes. Their relocation allowed the Department of Water and Sanitation to raise the wall by 7 metres from 86m to 93m.

This upgrade project aimed to enhance the water supply to the eThekwini Metro, iLembe, and KwaDukuza municipalities in the North Coast by increasing storage capacity. On Monday, Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina handed seven houses built by the department to some families in Oakford, Verulam. Majodina said that on December 19, the department conducted an oversight of the construction site.

“We are here to bring back their dignity by removing them from park homes and putting them in houses. However, they lack electricity. We have paid the eThekwini Municipality to connect electricity,” Majodina said. She said because of vandalism, they will still allow the beneficiaries to move in so the houses are not vandalised while they live in the park homes. “By the end of April, we hope electricity and everything else will be connected,” Majodina said.

Majodina said people are complaining about water and saying there is no water in eThekwini. Therefore, they will add water tanks to homes. Majodina said each house is worth R2.2 million with all services. The department handed over seven houses with the remaining eight expected to be completed and handed over within the next three months.

“The delay was caused by rain. Had it not rained between December and now, the houses would have been completed,” Majodina said. Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister David Mahlobo said there was criminality in the area. Already, criminals have stolen tiles and windows. “Our people should respect infrastructure. We’re seeing interruptions with water pipes, people connecting illegally,” Mahlobo said.

Mahlobo said that because people were not respecting and disrupting the construction, Majodina said the beneficiaries should move into their homes even though the time had not come. Ward 60 councillor Fakazi Mdletshe said affected families were patient living in park homes for the last seven years, but they did not lose hope. Beneficiaries are from the following families: Ngcobo (×2), Shazi, Mlaba, Majiya, Dlamini and Khuzwayo.

Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina and Rita Dlamini posed, all smiles, in front of Dlamini's new home. The Department of Water and Sanitation built the house for Dlamini after she was relocated from Hazelmere Dam to facilitate the raising of the dam wall. Handing over the house to Rita Dlamini, Majodina said Dlamini did not want her coffin to leave from a park home. “Since December, I haven’t been able to sleep,” Majodina said. She said Dlamini left her home, which was destroyed and moved into a park home. She said water could have washed the park home away, or it could have ignited with Dlamini inside.

Dlamini said she was happy. “I’ve never experienced such joy. I’m happy for the first time because I got the keys,” Dlamini said. “Now if I die, I’ll leave from my home. I was worried about leaving from the park home.”

Dlamini said now she will leave her children with a home and when they die, they will leave from the home too. She thanked everyone who contributed to their journey and said God will bless Majodina and Mdletshe for getting her a house. Dlamini said when they were moved from Hazelmere Dam, there were insufficient houses for all families, therefore they were given park homes.