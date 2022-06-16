Family continue search for missing Durban man

Durban - Nicholas Fuller, aged 35, has been missing since Saturday. His family have filed a missing person’s case at the Umbilo police station and now they are appealing to the community to help find him.
Fuller was last seen wearing a red jersey, beige pants and grey takkies.
He has short brown hair and tattoos on his left arm.
Fuller was last seen at around 9.30pm. He was driving a charcoal-grey Hyundai, ND 872 231.
His family said he has not contacted them nor any of his friends since Saturday.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Umbilo SAPS on 031 203 2407 or Dawn (074 712 5855), Marese (067 978 7317), Lee (081 786 1019) and Aaron (083 784 1875).
