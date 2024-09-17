Family finds closure as remains of Durban man, lost in 2022 KZN flash floods, are recovered

The body of a man who was reported missing during the devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal in April 2022 has been positively identified. Jayishwar Baijalall, 60, was last seen on April 11, 2022 on his property in Welbedacht in Chatsworth.

Dawn Gounden from Renegades Search & Rescue said after the floods, they joined forces with private security companies to conduct “extensive searches” for Baijalall without much success for nearly two months. She said this year another family had begun building their home on the property when they came across skeletal human remains. “The remains were sent for testing and has come back positive as that of Baijalall.”

Gounden who is the family spokesperson said that after a long and painful wait, his family can finally have some closure with the discovery of his remains. “While this marks the end of an emotional roller-coaster for his loved ones, it also allows them to say their final goodbyes and honour his memory.” Gounden said the family planned to have funeral service and cremation for Baijalall.

“The family wishes to thank each person who went the extra mile to bring them closure.” The South African Police Services (SAPS) have been approached for comment. According to a study by the University of Witwatersrand, the disastrous flood that hit Durban in April 2022 was the most catastrophic natural disaster yet recorded in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) in collective terms of lives lost, homes and infrastructure damaged or destroyed and economic impact.