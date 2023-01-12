Family of teen injured in Gateway mall go-kart incident seeks legal advice

Durban - The family of a teenager critically injured in an incident at Durban’s Gateway mall last month, has sought legal advice. In a short statement posted on social media on Wednesday, Kruger Attorneys & Conveyancers Incorporated confirmed that they are assisting the Govender family.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Our offices have been appointed by the Govender family to act on behalf of Ms Kristin Govender who sustained serious injuries in a go-karting incident at the Gateway Mall on 28 December 2022. No decision has been made on the course of any litigation proceedings. “At present, our client’s sole priority is for their daughter to recover from the injuries she sustained,” the firm said before referring all media queries to their offices.

Legal process. Picture: Kruger Attorneys & Conveyancers Incorporated/Facebook Kristen, 15, suffered serious injuries, including spinal damage and being partially scalped when her hair got caught in the axel of a go-kart at the popular shopping mall, north of the Durban CBD. The teen also has a torn aorta and haemorrhage. As reported, Kristin had gone around the track and hit a stack of tyres.

Story continues below Advertisement

Her father, Vernon Govender, said Kristin had been wearing a hair net and helmet and her hair came undone when she hit the tyres. She was rushed to hospital. Govender said it has been a traumatic ordeal for the family and they know it’s a long road ahead for Kristin. Meanwhile, KwaZulu-Natal Premier, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, has shut down the facility at Gateway. She has ordered a full investigation into the incident.

Story continues below Advertisement

“We are on the eve of the start of the 2023 school year and we are saddened that this young girl will not be able to start the school year in the first term. We were also very disturbed to learn that when our teams went to inspect the area, they did not get cooperation from the management of the amusement park. We call on the police to leave no stone unturned in order to get to the bottom of this horrific incident,” she said. Dube-Ncube said as the provincial government, she is calling upon all businesses owning such entertainment facilities to ensure compliance and that all safety protocols are implemented. “Patrons must also be given a full induction before participating. Profits should not be put forward at the expense of the lives of customers. We will be visiting similar establishments in in shopping centres across the province to ensure compliance,” the premier said.