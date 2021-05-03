Family prepares for memorial service and funeral of slain rugby player, Lindani Myeni

DURBAN – FUNERAL arrangements are under way for slain former KwaZulu-Natal club rugby player, Lindani Myeni.

Myeni’s body arrived in the country on Saturday and a memorial service is scheduled to be held on Thursday. His funeral is set to take place on Saturday.

A delegation of KZN MECs were present at the airport to welcome Myeni's wife and children to South Africa as well as to officially accept his mortal remains.

Speaking to those present, MEC for Social Development, Nonhlanhla Khoza said the gathering "was to mourn the senseless killing of a beacon of hope whose shining light had been extinguished by the brutal hands of policemen."

LINDSEY Myeni weeps at the head of her husband’s coffin. Picture: GCIS

She said Myeni's death has shocked the world and once again shone the spotlight on police brutality.

"For our part as the province of KwaZulu-Natal and as South Africans, we will refuse that uMdolomba, uMzukase, u Mnguni wasenhla becomes another statistic in the long list of black men and black women who are murdered by America in what is supposed to be the land of the free," she said.

Local government has urged President Joe Biden to ensure that those who are implicated in Myeni’s murder are swiftly brought to book so that there is accountability for their actions.

“To Lindani’s family, friends in the USA and in South Africa, we send our heartfelt condolences at such a heavy and immeasurable loss. We must hold each other’s hands and ensure that his demise was not in vain,” Khoza said.

Myeni, 29, was shot following an altercation with police in Hawaii.

Police reports claim that officers had responded to a 911 call and were confronted by Myeni. It is alleged that a scuffle ensued and Myeni was shot. He died in hospital a short while later.

