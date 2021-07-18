Family releases funeral details of Zuma’s late brother

Durban - Michael Zuma, the younger brother of jailed former President Jacob Zuma will be buried at his Nkandla home on Thursday. The funeral details were confirmed on Sunday by Khanya Zuma, a senior member of the Zuma clan.

Michael passed away a week ago after battling an undisclosed sickness for almost seven years. However, Khanya has repeatedly said his passing was not in any way related to the jailing of his brother, Jacob Zuma who has been behind bars since July 8 this year when he started serving his 15 month sentence at Estcourt prison in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands for contempt of court . "He will be laid to rest on Thursday at Nkandla... He will be buried at his own home as he had one," Khanya told Independent Media.

Meanwhile, as Zuma is behind bars and can apply for compassionate leave to attend the funeral of his brother, the department of correctional services said should he apply, his application will be considered guided by the Correctional Services Act. The department’s spokesperson, Singabakho Nxumalo said a whole range of factors have to be considered before they grant the leave. “Compassionate leave for inmates is dealt with in line with Section 44 (1)(a) of the Correctional Services Act. Once an application is received from Mr Jacob Zuma, it will then be processed accordingly.