Family sets up Go Fund Me page to bring Lindani Myeni’s body back to SA

THE family of slain former KwaZulu-Natal rugby player Lindani Myeni has started a Go Fund Me page in a bid to raise $100 000 to bring his body back to South Africa for burial.

Myeni died shortly after he was shot during an altercation with three police officers in Hawaii last Wednesday.

The account has been set up by Seabelo Silitshena and already has amassed more than $16 000.

It reads: "We are sad to announce the passing of our friend and brother, Lindani Myeni. He was a gentle, strong, healthy man whose deep love for his family was seconded by a passion for his homeland and Zulu culture. A former professional rugby player, Rio Tinto mechanical engineer, former top 25 on South African Idols and camp scouts director, Lindani Sanele Myeni had an ever present smile as big as he was and belonged to a royal bloodline. He is survived by his wife and two children. We are fund-raising to cover his transportation back home to South Africa, funeral costs and legal fees involved in the family's plight to uncover the circumstances surrounding his death. Help us find justice for this family man and prominent leader of the community. Please re-post and tweet the City of Honolulu until they release body cams and all evidence to the public. We sincerely thank you in advance!"

IOL reported that Myeni was shot by police officers who were responding to a 911 call. When police arrived, they confronted Myeni, who then turned on them and assaulted the officers.