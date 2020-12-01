Father charged with murder after son, 3, found with nail in skull

Durban - An Estcourt father charged with the murder of his three-year-old son made his first appearance in the Estcourt Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Kara-Ramkisson said the accused, Themba Majozi, 36, was charged with murder and possession of human tissue.

Kara-Ramkisson said the matter was postponed until December 2 for the accused to undergo a preliminary mental observation.

It is alleged that on November 26 at 9am, the grandmother was at her home in the Thembelihle area in Estcourt with her grandson when a known suspect entered and took the child.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said that when the grandmother returned from work on November 27, she noticed that the child was not at home.