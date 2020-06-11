Father gunned down in Isipingo drive-by shooting

Durban - A 36-year-old man was shot dead and another resident wounded in a drive-by shooting in Tangerin Drive in Isipingo, south of Durban, on Thursday morning.

Police said a couple was standing outside and chatting to a neighbour at 6.30am when an unknown vehicle with three occupants drove up to them.

"They fired multiple shots at the husband, 36, fatally wounding him and drove off. Whilst driving off, they fired randomly at the building and one of the residents was shot and injured. A case of murder and attempted murder was opened at Isipingo police station for investigation," police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said.

According to PT Alarms Tactical spokesperson Dhevan Govindasamy, when they arrived at the scene, they found the deceased man near his vehicle and a second man had sustained a bullet wound to the arm.

A bullet hole in the wall from the shooting Picture: PT Alarms





A bullet hole in a door from the shooting. Picture: PT Alarms





"The suspects seen in a vehicle are alleged to have been in the area for a while before the shooting and fled upon firing the shots. The deceased victim was found by his car. The second victim was at his flat when the bullet penetrated the door, ricocheted off the wall and struck him in the arm."

"The shot victim was treated and stabilised at scene by paramedics from PT ambulance and transported to hospital escorted by the PT Tactical K9 Unit," he said.