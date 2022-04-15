Fears of worsening crisis as more rain expected, KZN floods death toll climbs to 341

Pretoria - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has pledged solidarity with the people of KwaZulu-Natal after their province was ravaged by the deadliest storm in South Africa’s recorded history, and the heaviest rains in 60 years. On Thursday evening, KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala announced that the death toll caused by the floods in the coastal province had risen to 341.

The eThekwini metropolitan municipality was the hardest hit, with 301 deaths recorded. Ugu on the south coast recorded six, Umzinyathi recorded two deaths, four in King Cetshwayo and a further 28 were recorded in iLembe. “The Commission extends its sincerest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones and communities impacted by the deadly tragedy,” said spokesperson Gushwell Brooks. The Chapter Nine institution has commended the “swift actions” taken by government, civil society, ordinary people and all other stakeholders who have immediately come to the aid of those impacted by the floods.

“The Commission welcomes the commitment made by the President of the Republic of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, to “spare nothing” in dealing with the disaster and offering assistance to the affected. In turn, the Commission calls on the State to ensure that every measure is taken to ensure that all resources dedicated to aid affected communities and people actually reaches the intended parties and is not lost to corruption or maladministration,” said Brooks. The Commission has, however, expressed concern over the warnings of imminent storms and heavy rains during the upcoming long weekend – as issued by the South African Weather Service.

“Should it materialise, this will exacerbate the disaster and set back recovery efforts. In that regard, the Commission calls on government and all role players to intensify disaster preparedness plans - to minimise further devastation and loss of human life,” said Brooks. The Commission said as a lesson from the devastation, greater attention should be paid to concerns about and effects of climate change, and measures should be sought to minimise the devastating impact thereof. “It is reported that at least 248 schools have been damaged in many parts of the province. Further, the disaster has left countless people homeless, without sufficient shelter, food, clean drinking water and other most basic needs. The acceleration of global climate change and the resultant unpredictable climate disasters exacerbate violations of the right to an environment that is not harmful to the health or wellbeing of people, as outlined in section 24 of the Bill of Rights,” said Brooks.

Meanwhile, Avbob Mutual Assurance Society has set aside R7 million for immediate assistance to communities in KwaZulu-Natal which have been severely affected by the floods. Avbob CEO Carl van der Riet said a commitment to community relief and socio-economic support is at the heart of his organisation. IOL