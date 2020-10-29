NewsSouth AfricaKwazulu Natal
#FeesMustFall trends as R10.5bn SAA rescue plan hits university budgets

Durban - Backers of the #FeesMustFall movement believe the R10.5 billion allocated to SAA is a slap in the face to those in the fight for free education.

More especially after it was revealed that most of the monies will come from other sectors which have previously suffered massive budget cuts in the past.

According to reports, the funds will take a big bite out of SAPS and university budgets as well as impact the budgets of the Department of Health and Transport.

On Wednesday, during his medium-term budget Finance Minister Tito Mboweni, announced that funds would be allocated to the flailing airline.

Following criticism from various quarters, National Treasury said the funds were not a 'bail out'.

"The R10.5bn allocated to SAA is not a bail out. A bail out would have made a huge injection into SAA.

’’What's in our budget now are allocations for the requirements of business rescue practitioners," The National Treasury said.

However, those from the #FeesMustFall movement say the funds can be better spent on other projects.

According to a table in the budget document, almost R1.2bn allocated to SAPS and R1.1bn from the higher education and training budget will be re-routed to SAA.

Taking to Twitter, many felt this was once again a slap in the face for students.

The #FeesMustFall movement started in October 2015 with the aim of putting a stop to increases in student fees and increasing government funding to universities.

