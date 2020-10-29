#FeesMustFall trends as R10.5bn SAA rescue plan hits university budgets

Durban - Backers of the #FeesMustFall movement believe the R10.5 billion allocated to SAA is a slap in the face to those in the fight for free education. More especially after it was revealed that most of the monies will come from other sectors which have previously suffered massive budget cuts in the past. According to reports, the funds will take a big bite out of SAPS and university budgets as well as impact the budgets of the Department of Health and Transport. On Wednesday, during his medium-term budget Finance Minister Tito Mboweni, announced that funds would be allocated to the flailing airline. Following criticism from various quarters, National Treasury said the funds were not a 'bail out'.

"The R10.5bn allocated to SAA is not a bail out. A bail out would have made a huge injection into SAA.

’’What's in our budget now are allocations for the requirements of business rescue practitioners," The National Treasury said.

However, those from the #FeesMustFall movement say the funds can be better spent on other projects.

According to a table in the budget document, almost R1.2bn allocated to SAPS and R1.1bn from the higher education and training budget will be re-routed to SAA.

Taking to Twitter, many felt this was once again a slap in the face for students.

Let it be known that we won't fail...the candle that was on will continue to be so.... Black child what our elders lost continuation of is unity let's unite in everything and have a understanding of being separated is derail for our progress phakama #FeesMustFall — 👑Tee_TheKingHimself👑🤘🏾 (@Tee_Sogoni) October 29, 2020

It's a shame that we're only hear the figures of how much money is going to be invested in education but dololo action...🤷🏾‍♀️🤷🏾‍♀️🤷🏾‍♀️#FeesMustFall — MRS KYLIAN MBAPPÉ 💍 ✨ (@NtombiNtombaza2) October 29, 2020

So they would rather sacrifice the most important things in the country for this...... @ANCParliament @CyrilRamaphosa has again failed us as black students#FeesMustFall #ANCMustFall https://t.co/sIblhEYC5b — Tsholofelo (@Tshols101) October 29, 2020

If ever #FeesMustFall needed to know it's place on the list of Govt priorities 👇🏽 https://t.co/BW3WPsTII2 — Jack Devnarain (@JackD157) October 28, 2020

The other thing that kerps being missed in this whole despicable saga is that the R10.5bn WILL NOT SAVE SAA. It merely lkicks the can down the road a bit. In a few months, the inept management team will be back for more. #PullThePlugOnSAA — Brian Bakker 🏉🏏🦁🇿🇦 (@incautius) October 29, 2020

So very true ...people are Starving...kids can't study because they have to make loans to be able to get a degree of some sorts...youth must take it to the street...An Airline means more to this Goverment then the future of our Youth #siescyril — African Compass Trad (@act670cc) October 28, 2020

R10.5, bn could, no can go a long way to helping Higher Education and other things that need attention in the country , government is just trying to find a way to waste money we can't even afford to shred .I as a young San have been spat at . — Boyzinsuicide 098 (@boyzinsuicide) October 29, 2020

The #FeesMustFall movement started in October 2015 with the aim of putting a stop to increases in student fees and increasing government funding to universities.

