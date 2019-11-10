Fifteen people were injured when a minibus taxi and two bakkies collided with a truck and trailer on the N3 in the Camperdown area, northwest of Durban early on Sunday morning. Photo: ER24

DURBAN - Fifteen people were injured when a minibus taxi and two bakkies collided with a truck and trailer on the N3 in the Camperdown area, northwest of Durban early on Sunday morning, paramedics said. ER24 paramedics were first on the scene at 5.40am to find the truck and trailer completely blocking the freeway and people walking around the scene in the misty weather, ER24 spokesman Ross Campbell said.

Most of the injured people were travelling in the minibus taxi to a running event. One injured woman was treated with advanced life support interventions before being taken to Edendale Hospital for further care. A child and his father and three other patients who had suffered injuries were taken to Northdale Hospital and Mediclinic Pietermaritzburg by ER24.

Nine other people were treated and transported by other emergency services to provincial hospitals in the area. Police were investigating the incident, Campbell said.

African News Agency (ANA)