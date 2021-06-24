Filmmakers get a shot at turning projects into reality at this year’s Durban FilmMart

Durban - The projects of three films, developed by filmmakers who have building blocks of turning it into reality will get a shot at pitching it to industry funders when the Durban FilmMart kicks off next month. This week, the Durban FilmMart Institute announced the selection of projects from the inaugural DFM Access programme to be presented as official projects in this year’s DFM Finance and Pitch Forum.

The Finance and Pitch Forum is a core programme of the Durban FilmMart, which takes place virtually from 16-25 July. The DFM Access programme is a 10-week incubator aimed at fine-tuning film scripts and project packaging for emerging producers who have not previously presented any projects at similar workshops or programmes. Twenty-two projects (seven long-form fiction, six documentary, and nine episodic projects) received one-on-one mentorship through the tutelage of DFM Access mentors and over a dozen of industry guest speakers. This year’s mentors were: Antoinette Engel, Bongi Ndaba, David Horler, Kethiwe Ngcobo, Lodi Matsetela, Miki Redelinghuys, Mpho Ramathuthu, Neiloe Whitehead, Rolie Nikiwe, Teboho Pietersen, Thandeka Zwane, Tracey-Lee Dearham-Rainers and Tshego Molete Khanyile. After weeks of intense script development, project packaging and pitches, three projects were selected by an independent selection panel.

Magdalene Reddy, acting General Manager of the Durban FilmMart Institute commented, “This programme marked a new era for the institute, hosting a development programme outside the DFM event dates for the very first time. The pivot to virtual platforms has greatly extended our footprint, we can now offer a wider array of options to the African film community. We are therefore delighted that the inaugural programme is a gateway for producers, providing access and fostering community. We warmly thank all the partners, mentors and speakers, and offer congratulations to all the participants, and finally, the three selected projects.” The three selected projects who will participate in the DFM Finance and Pitch Forum are: Documentary: Windward – Producers: Lusanda Mangqangwana, Lindiwe Mnisi, Katie Taylor, Director: Marie Midcalf

Episodic: Pretty Hustle - Producer and Director: Zoe Chiriseri, Coproducer: Rea Moeti Fiction: Professional Mourners - Producer: Sihle Ndaba, Director: Amanda Lane, and Writer: Anthony Oseyemi Register for the Durban FilmMart here: http://www.durbanfilmmart.co.za/Delegate-Registration.aspx