Firefighters battle to contain fuel tanker fire on the N2 in KZN

Durban - A massive crash reportedly involving a fuel tanker and several other vehicles on the N2 in KwaZulu-Natal has caused huge disruptions and resulted in an undisclosed number of casualties

The crash occurred on the N2 highway between Bushland Bridge and Hluhluwe, and caused massive flames that started burning the bush.

KZN EMS spokesperson Robert McKenzie said: “There has been a serious crash on the N2 highway, at Hluhluwe. Several heavy motor vehicles and at least one light motor vehicle have been involved in a collision. All vehicles are currently alight.

“Emergency vehicles, including firefighters and paramedics, are on the scene. Firefighters are trying to contain the blaze burning out of control. It has also set the adjacent bush alight. The number of casualties are not known at this stage.”

McKenzie said that the exact cause of the crash is not yet known, and that the scene is ongoing.