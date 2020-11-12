Five arrested for gun, ammunition possession in Wentworth operation

Durban — Five men were arrested and are due to appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court on charges of illegal firearm and ammunition possession. Police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala said officers received a tip-off about a group of men parked in a vehicle in Merebank, south of the Durban city centre. She said officers proceeded to Narbada Road, however, the men had driven off. Gwala said officers patrolled the area and found a BMW. "The vehicle was stopped and searched. Police found a pistol with seven rounds of ammunition in the vehicle. A teargas canister, knives and a cellphone was also seized from the suspects," she said.

The men, aged between 28 and 48 were detained at the Wentworth SAPS station.

She said they will be further profiled to see if they are linked to any other cases reported in Wentworth and surrounding areas.

Their arrest comes just days after police allegedly thwarted an apparent assassination attempt.

At the time, police said a multidisciplinary team carried out the operation which led to the arrest of five men.

Officers received information of a planned drive-by shooting.

Police proceeded to the meeting spot on Woodville Road. The men spotted police and fled in different directions. Police gave chase and found a pistol with ammunition as well as 70 heroin tablets. Police are continuing to monitor the area to prevent criminal activities," a police spokesperson said.

