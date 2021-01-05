Five foetuses discovered in Durban Park by homeless persons
Durban – Police said homeless people looking for food in a park bin found five cold foetuses in a plastic packet.
The discovery took place on Saturday night at Albert Park in Durban.
According to KZN police spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker, the homeless persons were looking or food in plastic bins placed along Maudi Mfusi Road in Durban when one of them felt something cold inside the bin.
“He removed the bag and was astonished when he saw foetuses inside.”
Naicker said police officers from Durban Central SAPS were called to the scene at around 10pm.
“The Durban Central police officers recovered five foetuses in a plastic bin.”
Charges of concealment of birth docket were opened at the Durban Central police station for investigation.
In a separate incident, the body of a newborn was found abandoned in a pile of rubbish in Durban central in May.
According to Leon Fourie, Operations manager for Life Response ambulance service, they received a call just after 11am, about an abandoned baby in a rubbish bin along Denis Hurley and Soldiers Way in Durban Central.
"On arrival Life Response paramedics found a full term newborn next to a DSW rubbish bin. Unfortunately there was nothing paramedics could do as the baby was already dead."
IOL