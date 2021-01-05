Five foetuses discovered in Durban Park by homeless persons

Durban – Police said homeless people looking for food in a park bin found five cold foetuses in a plastic packet.

The discovery took place on Saturday night at Albert Park in Durban.

According to KZN police spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker, the homeless persons were looking or food in plastic bins placed along Maudi Mfusi Road in Durban when one of them felt something cold inside the bin.

“He removed the bag and was astonished when he saw foetuses inside.”

Naicker said police officers from Durban Central SAPS were called to the scene at around 10pm.