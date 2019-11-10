Five people were killed in a head-on collision between a a mini-bus taxi and a light delivery vehicle on the M27 north of Durban on Sunday morning, paramedics said. Picture: Netcare 911

Durban - Five people were killed in a head-on collision between a a mini-bus taxi and a light delivery vehicle on the M27 north of Durban on Sunday morning, paramedics said. "At 07H52 Sunday morning Netcare 911 responded to reports of a collision on the M27 between uMdloti and Waterloo North of Durban. Reports from the scene indicate that a mini-bus taxi and a light delivery vehicle were involved in a head on collision," said Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst.

"Medics assessed the scene and found that five people in total were ejected from the car and taxi. Sadly the five occupants that were ejected were found to have sustained fatal injuries and were declared deceased on the scene."

Multiple other people sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate.

Once treated and stabilised all the patients will be transported to various hospitals for further treatment.