Five people, including four children, were feared missing in Drakensberg mountains

FIVE people, including four children, were feared to be missing on Saturday in the Drakensberg Mountain Range in the vicinity of the Bushmans Neck area, paramedics said.

Emer-G-Med said their specialised search and rescue unit along with various other role players were activated.

However, an hour after the services were deployed they were suspended.

“All services have been stood down as the family have been safely located by local rangers,” Emer-G-Med said.

On Tuesday, KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Sipho Hlomuka placed disaster management teams on high alert after warnings of a cold front for the province.

At the time, Hlomuka also called on residents across the province to be vigilant.

The inclement weather is expected to bring significant snowfall over the Drakensberg Mountains and surrounding areas including Kokstad and Underberg. This could potentially lead to road closures and the risk of motorists being stranded.

Hlomuka called upon residents to carefully plan their trips and to keep a close eye on the weather.

“We are appealing to all communities in the areas that are expected to receive significant snowfall to be vigilant and to postpone any unnecessary trips,” he said at the time.

The inclement weather is expected to extend to the northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal where the risk of localised flooding will be high as a result of the disruptive rainfall.

At the time, his office said that Disaster Management teams would be on alert across the province and would be keeping a close eye on flood-prone routes and areas.