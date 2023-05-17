Five times ‘dead’ people have woken up in mortuaries

We live in a country, alive with possibility. If you’re new here, hi! Welcome to South Africa where anything can happen.
Don’t believe me? in Chatsworth, a woman who allegedly sold a house she was not authorised to sell and then pocketed the money, has been arrested. Vanishree Nadar is set to appear in the Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court again next week for the continuation of her bail application.
And in Pinetown, a robber using a wheelchair and his accomplices held jewellery store employees at gunpoint before making off with a substantial amount of goods.
This week, a Durban woman claimed to have woken up inside a mortuary in Phoenix.
Constantia Junior Govender, 52, alleged that she blacked out while walking to a friend’s home. She said she woke up at the Phoenix mortuary “feeling cold and covered with a sheet from a corpse bed”.
Here are five times people have woken up after being declared dead:
- In July 2018, a Gauteng woman who paramedics had declared dead after a horrific car crash was later found alive in a mortuary fridge. Distress Alert said the woman was certified dead by paramedics at the scene of a multiple vehicle pile-up in Carltonville. Mortuary technicians then found her alive in a morgue fridge several hours later.
- In December 2016, the Daily News reported that Msizi Mkhize was hit by a car while walking home in KwaMashu on December 5. Paramedics declared him dead at the scene and he was taken to the Phoenix mortuary. The next morning when his parents went to identify his body, mortuary staff found Mkhize breathing. He had been in the morgue for more than 26 hours. He was taken to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital and died five hours later.
- In November 2014, a Polish woman woke up in a mortuary. Janina Kolkiewicz was declared dead after being examined by her family doctor. Her body was taken to the morgue and she woke up 11 hours later. She was taken home and warmed up with two pancakes and a bowl of soup, according to bbc.com
- In July 2011, a man woke up in a morgue in the Eastern Cape. IOL reported that the 50-year-old man was presumed dead after his family could not wake him up. He was taken to a private mortuary and after waking up, he was treated for dehydration.
- In 2005, a teenager woke up in a mortuary and punched a doctor. Romanian Bogdan Georgescu was taken to the morgue at Brasov County Hospital in Brasov after collapsing and showing no signs of life. The 16-year-old was declared dead on arrival and his body was moved to the morgue. The doctor thought he saw the teen move and bent over to investigate when he was punched.
New fear unlocked? For sure. I suggest we start putting cellphones in coffins in case!
