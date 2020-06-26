Five vigilantes nabbed in KZN for attempted murder

Durban - Five suspects were arrested for attempted murder on Thursday in KwaZulu-Natal province after an investigation was carried out by detectives from the Umhlali police department. The investigation was conducted in the KwaDukuza Municipality, just north of the Durban central business district (CBD). Colonel Thembeka Mbele of the South African Police Service (SAPS) said in a statement on Thursday: "Police proceeded to Shayamoya and Nkobongo reserves, where they arrested five suspects aged between 22 and 38. "It is alleged that on 10 June 2020 at 18:30, a group of people entered a house at Shayamoya and took a 42-year-old man to a place where he was assaulted and shot in the leg," said Mbele. "He was hospitalised and received medical attention. A case of attempted murder was opened at the Umhlali police station," she added.

According to Mbele, the shooting victim had a pending case of housebreaking in the Glendale area against him and was also being sought by the police in connection with other crimes.

While conducting the operation, the police also recovered a firearm with one round of ammunition, a knife, a toy gun and the victim’s cellphone.

According to Mbele, the suspects will be charged with attempted murder and will soon appear in the Umhlali Magistrate's Court.

One of the suspects, a 28-year-old man, will also be charged with illegal possession of a firearm.

Mbele condemned this act of "mob justice".

"Citizens are once again cautioned to refrain from taking the law into their own hands and to report criminals to the police," she said.

African News Agency/ANA