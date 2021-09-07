Flood warning as heavy rains lash KZN and snow expected in the Drakensberg

Durban – Heavy rain lashed KwaZulu-Natal overnight and into Tuesday morning, with more rain expected until late this evening, the SA Weather Service said. According to the weather service, localised flooding is expected and residents of informal settlements have been advised to take precautionary measures.

This as the weather service said that warning for heavy rain and snowfall in parts of KZN and the Eastern Cape remained. Snow was expected in Underberg in KZN and along the border of Lesotho on Tuesday. “We still have weather alert in place for KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape and we are continuing to watch the weather pattern,” SA Weather Service forecaster, Mbavhi Maliage told IOL on Tuesday.

“There is still an alert for possible flooding for today right up until this evening and some light rain is expected tomorrow (Wednesday). We will look throughout the day to see if we need to continue with the alert but basically the bad weather is expected to subside tomorrow,” she said. While heavy rains pounded the province overnight there were no major reports of damage or deaths, said Senzo Mzila, the spokesperson for the KZN Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs. “So far we have not received any reports but we are monitoring,” he said.