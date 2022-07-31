Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Sunday, July 31, 2022

'Flying' adult toys cause crash on KZN highway

Picture: Medi Response KZN

Picture: Medi Response KZN

Published 32m ago

Durban -- TRAFFIC on the N2 in KwaZulu-Natal was affected following a car crash after a box of adult toys fell off a trailer on Saturday afternoon.

According to Medi Response KZN spokesperson, Paul Herbst, the crash occurred near Ballito on the province's North coast.

Picture: Medi Response KZN

"Reports from the scene indicate that a vehicle was travelling behind a light delivery vehicle towing a trailer, when a box of sex toys allegedly flew off the trailer, hitting the car behind. The vehicle that was struck, lost control and crashed," Herbst said.

He added that no serious injuries were reported.

Picture: Medi Response KZN

In a separate crash, part of the N2 south bound, before Ballito, had to be closed to traffic after a multi-vehicle crash.

Herbst said there were multiple injuries reported.

Police will be investigating further.

IOL

