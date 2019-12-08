Last week, the Sunday Tribune reported that concerned parents of the youngsters who left their families to join the House of Grace International church led by “rabbi” Siza Madlala were accompanied by police to look for their children at the home. Most refused to leave, saying they had chosen to isolate themselves and were dedicated to building a kingdom for the “rabbi”.
Thembi Miya, whose daughter Nkanyezi was among the group, said her daughter had suddenly returned home on Wednesday.
“I found my daughter at home but I am not sure how she got there. She told me that they had been asked to leave and to only return once their families had released them,” she said.
Miya said her daughter had asked her for permission to return to the church, which also functions as the headquarters of a forex trading company, Mishkan Capital, where Nkayezi had been working.