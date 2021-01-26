Former Cell C executive, accused in R130m fraud case, released on R50 000 bail

DURBAN — Former Cell C executive Mohamed Ismail Adamjee, who is accused of orchestrating an elaborate scam that cost his employer R130 million, has been released on R50 000 bail.

He appeared in the Johannesburg Specialised Crimes Court earlier today.

National Prosecutions Authority spokesperson for the Gauteng local division, Phindi Mjonondwane, said Adamjee was charged with fraud and corruption relating to inflating invoices submitted by information technology (IT) service providers, resulting in losses amounting to R130m by the network provider, Cell C.

According to reports, between 2012 and 2019, Adamjee allegedly colluded with a director contracted to Cell C to inflate invoices.

Adamjee is also not allowed to put the house which is in his wife's name on the market during the period of the trial and is not allowed to travel out of Gauteng.