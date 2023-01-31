Former deputy mayor of eThekwini, Fawzia Peer makes a political come back, selected to join ANC NEC

Durban - Former acting mayor of eThekwini Municipality Fawzia Peer is among three people who have been added to the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) Peer confirmed to IOL she was pleased to hear that she would serve on the ANC leadership body.

Story continues below Advertisement

“It is a pleasure for me to continue to contribute to the organisation and to our people who need us most. “There is much to do within our party the ANC.” Peer said she was looking forward to reaching out to those struggling to live on a daily basis.

According to News24, this was an attempt by the ANC to have a representation of minorities on in its NEC, which is the highest decision-making body. The three others include Alvin Botes, Deputy Minister of International Relations and Co-operation, Steve Mapaseka Letsike, chairperson of SANAC’s National Civil Society Forum and Gerhard Koornhof, parliamentary counsellor to President Cyril Ramaphosa. According to News24, while some celebrated the ANC had reached gender parity in December, others lamented as all seven members were black.

Story continues below Advertisement

In December speaking at a seminar Botes said the transformation of the economy had been a thorn in the side of the ANC, with a section of its top leaders calling for an overhaul of the economy in favour of the majority. Letsike, an activist for the LGBTIQA+ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Intersex, Queer, Asexual, Other) community, was part of the crowd that marched during the Sandton terror attack. Letsike spoke for the crowd when he said: “We are here, we are going nowhere.”

Story continues below Advertisement

He is also vocal on decriminalising of sex work, a move he hailed government for in December 2022. Koornhof became an MP in 1994. In 2014, he was appointed parliamentary counsellor to Ramaphosa who was deputy president at the time.