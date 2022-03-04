Former farm employee gets life for fatally stabbing 73-year-old farm owner

Durban - The Free State High Court sentenced Tshediso Andries Motsoele to life plus 15 years in prison for murder and robbery for killing a 73 year-old woman at her farm just outside Smithfield, south-east of Bloemfontein. Motsoele, 45, was sentenced on Thursday by Judge Sylvia Daniso after he was found guilty of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

Johanne Andriette Bisset was robbed of her earrings, stabbed twice in the neck and found dead by her husband. The case was investigated by Detective Warrant Officer Johannes Engelbrecht from the Organised Crime Unit. Regional police spokesperson Sergeant Martin Xuma said the incident took place on the morning of December 14, 2020.

Motsoele went to Bisset’s residence and noticed Johanne’s husband leaving the property, and Johanne was getting into her car. It was then that the convicted murderer struck. “Once in the car the accused pulled her out of the car and banged her head on a carport pole. He then stabbed her twice on her neck and took her earrings and rings amounting to R78 000. “The accused fled and the farm owner came back to find his wife’s lifeless body next to her car. Police were summoned to the scene and the accused was traced within four hours around Smithfield,” Xuma said.

It was revealed that Motsoele was a former employee at the Bisset farm for about two years but disappeared without communication, and was then fired. After Johanne’s husband found her body, he alerted the police who questioned him regarding his wife’s death, Xuma said. Police followed the lead and shortly afterwards, Motsoele was tracked down. A blood stained blue overall and jewellery was found on a bed in his house.

