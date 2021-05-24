Former G4S guard accused of stealing R2.4m ’used money to build a house’

DURBAN: A former cash guard has appeared in court on charges related to the theft of R2.4 million.

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said the man was arrested yesterday and appeared in the Durban Magistrate's Court today.

"It is alleged that, in December 2019, the suspect, who was an employee at G4S, stole R2.4 million from the G4S Cash Solutions depot in Westville," Mogale said.

A case was opened, which prompted the Hawks' investigation. A warrant for the suspect’s arrest was issued by court after a thorough probe.

Mogale said the man was nabbed after being on the run for some time.

"The suspect is alleged to have built a house from the suspected stolen money and, therefore, the Asset Forfeiture Unit will assist with further investigation. The investigation is continuing," Mogale said.

IOL