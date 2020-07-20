Former IFP 'visionary' and husband die in house fire

Durban - The first South African woman to serve in the Cabinet of the former KwaZulu Government, Dr Lissa Joyce Themba Mthalane, died in a house fire, along with her husband Baldwin, at the weekend.

According to IFP national chairman and MPL, Blessed Gwala, the party was "shattered" at the death of the couple.

Gwala described Mthalane as one of the IFP's "visionary leaders", via a statement issued late on Sunday.

"Dr Mthalane, who is a former matron at Ngwelezane Hospital, made history as she was registered as the first woman in the history of South Africa to serve in the cabinet of the erstwhile KwaZulu Government, under the leadership of Chief Minister - now IFP President Emeritus - His Excellency Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi," said Gwala.

"Her diligence and tenacity earned her the first female Health Portfolio Committee Chairperson position under the democratic dispensation post-1994."