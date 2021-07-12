Former KZN premier Ben Ngubane dies from Covid-19

Cape Town – Former KwaZulu-Natal Premier Dr Ben Ngubane has died after contracting Covid-19. Melomed in Richards Bay confirmed that Ngubane, 79, passed away at 1.40 am today after being admitted and treated for Covid-19.

’’It is with regret that we confirm that this retired politician and former KZN Premier and SABC and Eskom chairperson has demised earlier this morning at around 01:40,’’ Melomed Richards Bay hospital manager Randal Pedro said in a statement. ’’Our family mourns this great loss as Dr Ngubane played a pivotal role in the transformation of the private healthcare landscape in Northern KZN in a advisory capacity and I will personally miss his guidance and teaching. ’’Melomed Richards Bay were privileged to have had his years of loyal patronage and support not just as a patient but as a advisory for access to healthcare and in doing so upheld his oath as a medical doctor.

’’Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Sheila, his children and grandchildren during their time of bereavement as we mourn this great loss together with them. Ngubane was the minister of Arts, Culture from 1994 until August 1996 and from February 1999 until April 2004. He also served on the Eskom board from December 2014, resigning in June 2017 after serving as chairperson from October 2015. He also previously chaired the SABC board and the Land Bank.

In 1991, Ngubane was appointed minister of health in the KwaZulu-Natal government, a post he held until 1994. In 1992, Ngubane served on the Codesa working group which dealt with constitutional principles and constitution making on behalf of the Inkatha Freedom Party. In 2004, he was appointed ambassador to Japan, serving in this capacity until 2008. In 2010, he was awarded the Grand Cordon of the Japanese Order of the Rising Sun for his contributions ’’to the enhancement of the relationship and the cooperation in science and technology between Japan and South Africa’’.