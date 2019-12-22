DURBAN, - Four people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a couple in Bhamshela, northwest of Durban, the South African Police Service (SAPS) in KwaZulu-Natal said on Sunday.
On December 19, police officers from the Ilembe SAPS task team, Nsuze SAPS, and the Umhlali K9 unit, together with a tracking company, were following up reports of a couple who went missing with their vehicle on the night of December 18 in Bhamshela, Brigadier Jay Naicker said in a statement.
"The team proceeded to the area and spotted the vehicle a few kilometres from the couple’s residence. Police gave chase as the occupants sped off, lost control of the vehicle and crashed. The suspects fled into the bushes."
Police commenced with a search for the victims and they were both found dead at the Wolongo Reserve. They were allegedly shot and battered with a hammer. A four-pound hammer was found next to the deceased. A docket for two counts of murder was opened at the Nsuze police station for investigation.
Following a rigorous investigation, on December 20, police arrested four suspects aged between 25 and 46. The suspects were found in possession of a firearm, cash, and the victims' cellphone.