Four killed after car veers down embankment in KZN Midlands

Four people have been killed after the vehicle that they were travelling in veered off the R617, at the Merrivale intersection on Saturday morning. According to Midlands EMS spokesperson, Roland Robertson, the car landed on its roof, down an embankment.

"Paramedics made their way down to the scene with specialised rescue equipment. "All four occupants were found to be entrapped. Paramedics, along with rescue workers, began to cut the vehicle to gain access and assess the extent of the injuries," Robertson said. He said all four passengers were fatally injured and declared deceased at the scene.

Four people have been killed after a car veered off the R617, at the Merrivale intersection on Saturday morning. Picture: Supplied Four people have been killed after a car veered off the R617, at the Merrivale intersection on Saturday morning. Picture: Supplied

Four people have been killed after a car veered off the R617, at the Merrivale intersection on Saturday morning. Picture: Supplied Meanwhile, the N3 Toll Concession has warned that high traffic volumes are expected along the N3 highway this weekend. “In an attempt to ensure the safety, convenience, and mobility of all road users, N3TC’s toll plazas will be operating at maximum capacity on peak traffic days.