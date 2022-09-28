Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Wednesday, September 28, 2022

Four killed in early morning taxi crash on N2 before Umvoti Toll

Four people have been killed in a taxi crash on the N2. Picture: Medi-Response Paramedics

Published 59m ago

Durban - Four people have been killed in a crash involving a taxi and bakkie on the N2 highway on Wednesday morning.

The accident took between Umvoti Toll and Stanger in the North bound lane.

According to Paul Herbst from Medi-Response, the four people killed were travelling in the taxi.

The crash involved a taxi and a bakkie. Picture: Medi-Response Paramedics

Herbst said many people have sustained critical injuries and are currently being treated on scene.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area as traffic remains adversely affected.

In a separate incident on Tuesday afternoon, workers travelling in the back of a bakkie where ejected following an accident in Maidstone, Tongaat.

According to Paul Herbst the bakkie carrying workers was rear-ended by a truck.

“On arrival of personnel, it was reported that the bakkie had allegedly stopped in the roadway, when it was rear-ended by a truck. Eight workers on the back of the bakkie were ejected on impact and sustained injuries.”

IOL

