Four killed in early morning taxi crash on N2 before Umvoti Toll

Durban - Four people have been killed in a crash involving a taxi and bakkie on the N2 highway on Wednesday morning. The accident took between Umvoti Toll and Stanger in the North bound lane.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to Paul Herbst from Medi-Response, the four people killed were travelling in the taxi. The crash involved a taxi and a bakkie. Picture: Medi-Response Paramedics Herbst said many people have sustained critical injuries and are currently being treated on scene. Motorists are urged to avoid the area as traffic remains adversely affected.

In a separate incident on Tuesday afternoon, workers travelling in the back of a bakkie where ejected following an accident in Maidstone, Tongaat. According to Paul Herbst the bakkie carrying workers was rear-ended by a truck. “On arrival of personnel, it was reported that the bakkie had allegedly stopped in the roadway, when it was rear-ended by a truck. Eight workers on the back of the bakkie were ejected on impact and sustained injuries.”

Story continues below Advertisement