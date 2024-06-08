Four killed in horror Durban crash

Four people were killed in a horror crash on the M25 in Durban at around 1pm on Saturday. Garrith Jamieson spokesperson from ALS Paramedics said they responded to a horrific multiple vehicle crash on the M25 near Ramdaries offramp, near Phoenix, north of Durban.

“Paramedics arrived on scene to find absolute carnage as they found the badly damaged vehicles obstructing the entire roadway. “It is alleged that a vehicle travelling towards the N2 had somehow lost control and crossed the centre medium before colliding with two vehicles and a truck. “The vehicle came to rest underneath the truck on its roof.

“Four occupants were found entrapped in the vehicle and unfortunately all had sustained fatal injuries.” Jamieson said the Durban Fire Department had to use the Jaws of Life and other hydraulic equipment to cut the occupants free who were then assessed by medics and unfortunately declared deceased. “Two other occupants of other vehicles had sustained minor injuries and they were treated on the scene before being transported to a nearby hospital for further care.”