Four killed in N2 crash near Ramsgate

Durban – Police are investigating four counts of culpable homicide after four people were killed in a crash on the N2 near Ramsgate on the KZN South Coast. Eight people were also injured. According to Netcare 911’s Shawn Herbst, paramedics responded to reports of a collision on the N2 near Ramsgate on Saturday just after 5pm. “Reports from the scene indicate that four vehicles were involved in a collision. “Paramedics assessed the scene and found that four people had sustained fatal injuries and were declared deceased on the scene.”

Herbst said another eight people sustained injuries from minor to serious.

“Two people sustained serious injuries and another six patients sustained minor to moderate injuries.

“The injured patients were treated on scene and once stabilised were transported by various ambulance services to hospital for further treatment,” said Herbst.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele confirmed the incident and said Margate SAPS were investigating.

In a separate incident, also on the N2, near Ramsgate, a horror crash claimed the lives of a family of eight in January 2018.

The crash which occurred near Umzumbe on the South Coast in January 2018 claimed the lives of four children and four adults.

The family had been returning home from a holiday on the South Coast.

Anastasio Peyios, 65, from Ramsgate, pleaded not guilty to negligently causing the deaths of the eight people and a charge of drunk driving in the Port Shepstone Magistrate’s Court.

