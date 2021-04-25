Four killed in three-vehicle collision in Ladysmith

Durban - Four people were killed, among them a child, in a three-vehicle collision on the N11 in Ladysmith on Sunday morning, paramedics said.

According to spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen, “ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene at approximately 6am along with KZN EMS and the SAPS. Upon further assessment, four people were found to have sustained fatal injuries.

“Unfortunately, nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead at the scene by paramedics. Six others, among them two kids, sustained injuries ranging from moderate to critical.”

ER24, as well as KZN EMS and another medical service at the scene, treated the patients at the scene before transporting them to hospital for further medical care, Huyssteen said.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident were not known to our paramedics.