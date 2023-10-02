Four KwaZulu-Natal pupils killed in horror crash returning home from a wedding

The school holidays got of to a sombre start as four pupils died in a horror crash in the early hours of Monday morning. The Department of Education in KwaZulu-Natal said the four pupils - aged between 14 and 16 - were from Groenvlei Combined School under the Amajuba District.

The accident took place on a gravel road. The occupants were travelling in a truck. “The learners were en route home following a wedding ceremony they had attended over the weekend,” said education spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi. He added that another 11 pupils who were travelling in the same vehicle, are reported to have been rushed to nearby hospitals where they are being treated for injuries.

“It is reported that there were approximately 30 commuters on the vehicle and some of which were members of the Hattang community. “The cause of the accident is unknown at this stage, but authorities in the Transport Department are probing the matter further.” MEC for Education in the province Mbali Frazer said:

“I was unpleasantly surprised to receive such daunting news of the tragic passing and injury of our learners this morning, I am constantly praying for our children’s safety and such heart-breaking news deeply saddens me, both as parents and the Department because we at all times anticipate a bright future for all our learners. “We also wish the learners who sustained injuries during the accident a speedy recovery,” she said. Frazer offered her condolences to the family.